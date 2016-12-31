Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robbery Inside Parking Garage In Kansas City

Kansas City police have released surveillance video from a Dec. 14 robbery inside a parking garage east of the Country Club Plaza. Please call (816) 234-5000 if you have any information about this incident.
