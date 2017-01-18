Surveillance Video Shows Chicago Police Officers Fatally Shoot Man

The Independent Police Review Authority released surveillance video of Chicago Police officers fatally shooting a man who fired on another man near a busy West Englewood intersection.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Idiot Arrested For Posting Death Threats Against Donald Trump On Twitter
A South Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill President-elect Donald Trump in a video posted on Twitter. A Miami Beach police report...