Teenage Armed Robber Gets Pistol-Whipped With Own Gun

Surveillance video shows two clerks taking down an armed robber at the Royal Market convenience store on Sunset Boulevard in Hayward Friday.

The gunman walked into the store with his pistol already drawn, and in just seconds he was pointing it at the back of one the clerk’s head.

Video from the security camera shows the clerk’s brother, who also works at the store, sneaking up behind him. Moments later, he grabs the gunman and wrestles him to the floor and during the struggle the gun went off at least once, possibly twice.

One of the brothers was wounded in the hip and the other suffered a minor hand injury. The brothers managed to still take the gun from the suspect and hold him down until police arrived.