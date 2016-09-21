Terrorist Bomber’s Wife Fled America To Pakistan With Their Child Days Before Attacks

The wife of New York and New Jersey bombing suspect, who flew to Pakistan before the terror attacks, is being questioned by American authorities.

Ahmad Khan Rahami’s wife, Asia Bibi Rahimi, was intercepted by authorities in the United Arab Emirates after leaving the U.S. for Pakistan days before the terror attacks. She is currently said to be cooperating with authorities.

Rahami’s mother also left the U.S., flying to Turkey on August 24 – a couple of weeks before her son was accused on planting multiple bombs in New Jersey and New York which injured 29 people.

Rahami was charged on Tuesday with using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing public places.

He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officials, and two gun charges, after a shootout with cops on Monday. He remains on $5.2million bail in hospital.

Ahmad Rahami met and married Asia Bibi in 2011 while in Pakistan and the two had a child together, law enforcement sources say.

When Rahami tried to return to the United States, he lobbied for his wife to join him in New Jersey. They were told she would have to remain in Pakistan until she’d had her child, ABC News reports.

In May 2014, she was granted entry with their baby and granted a U.S. Green Card.

Rahami also has another child with his childhood sweetheart Maria Mena.

Mena, who broke up with Rahami some time ago, has accused him of being a deadbeat dad who hated America and refused to pay his child support.

Read the rest of the story here.