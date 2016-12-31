Terrorists Dressed As Santa Claus Kill 39 People At Reina Nightclub In Istanbul

By
Dark Horse News
-

Terrorists dressed as Santa Claus opened fire inside Reina nightclub in Istanbul shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. At least 39 people were shot dead and 70 more were wounded.

