Terrorists Dressed As Santa Claus Kill 39 People At Reina Nightclub In Istanbul

Terrorists dressed as Santa Claus opened fire inside Reina nightclub in Istanbul shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. At least 39 people were shot dead and 70 more were wounded.
Home World News Terrorists Dressed As Santa Claus Kill 39 People At Reina Nightclub In...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Terrorist Shoots His Way Into Reina Nightclub In Istanbul
Terrorist shoots his way inside Reina nightclub in Istanbul shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. At least 39 people were shot dead and...