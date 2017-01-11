Thief Caught On Video Shoving Python Down His Pants

By
Dark Horse News
-

A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store. Please call (503) 823-5700 if you have any information about this incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here