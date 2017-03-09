Thieves Caught On Video Ripping Off Harris Ranch Country Store In California

Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to identify a group of thieves.

Around 7:45 pm on February, 26, 2017, eight people entered the Harris Ranch Country Store located at 24505 W. Dorris Ave. in Coalinga.

Four men and four women arrived in two different vehicles, a 1990’s model Dodge Caravan and a dark colored SUV. They entered the store as a group and then split up. Some looked at merchandise, while others distracted the store employee.

Two of the women went up the stairs to a private office / storage area. They rummaged through an unsecure safe and stole cash. The women used a set of keys they found to try and access another safe, but were unsuccessful.

After spending about four minutes upstairs, the two women went back downstairs into the store and rejoined their accomplices who had been serving as lookouts. The group walked out of the store, got into their vehicles and drove away.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Detective Adrian Villegas at (559) 600-8171 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867). All tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.