Thieves In Florida Use Stolen Truck To Smash Into Gun Store

Police are searching for a group of thieves who drove a stolen pickup truck through the front of a Central Florida gun store and robbed it on Sunday, April 9, 2017. Please call (813) 780-0050 if you have any information about this incident.
