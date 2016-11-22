Thieves Steal $45K Worth Of Purses In 35 Seconds

Orlando police are searching for the thieves who walked into the Gucci store at the Mall at Millenia and took off with 23 purses, valued at more than $45,000. The thieves were reportedly only in the store for about 35 seconds before committing the crime. Please call (321) 235-5300 if you have any information.
