Hooded thieves robbed an Apple Store in San Francisco twice in five days, dodging store employees and customers as they took iPhones and other devices from their display stands before running away. Please call (415) 553-0123 if you have any information.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Thieves Swarm Apple Store And Steal Devices On Display
Hooded thieves robbed an Apple Store in San Francisco twice in five days, dodging store employees and customers as they took iPhones and other...