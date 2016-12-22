Thug Sends Unaware Woman Flying With Jump Kick To Her Back

Dark Horse News
Video has emerged online showing a man randomly kicking a woman in the back sending her flying forwards. In the shocking clip, believed to be from the Netherlands, the hooded thug is filmed by a friend walking up to the victim from behind in a busy shopping mall before attacking her.

