Video has emerged online showing a man randomly kicking a woman in the back sending her flying forwards. In the shocking clip, believed to be from the Netherlands, the hooded thug is filmed by a friend walking up to the victim from behind in a busy shopping mall before attacking her.
Home World News Thug Sends Unaware Woman Flying With Jump Kick To Her Back
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Thug Sends Unaware Woman Flying With Jump Kick To Her Back
Video has emerged online showing a man randomly kicking a woman in the back sending her flying forwards. In the shocking clip, believed to...