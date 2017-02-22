Top 10 Most Believable And Noticeable Mandela Effects

The Mandela Effect is a term for where a group of people all remembers the same detail, event or physicality that has changed in their own reality. It is named after the instance in which a large group of people all shared the same memory that Nelson Mandela died prior to his actual 2013 death, usually some time in the 1980’s. Below are 10 of the most believable accounts of this effect or proof that parallel universes really do exist.

10 The Monopoly Guy Used To Have A Monocle And Now He Doesn't Imgur There are a number of people who can't seem to grasp how the Monopoly guy is monocle-less today, when they know for sure he used to have one. Even the Monopoly guy in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective had a monocle.