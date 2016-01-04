Top 10 Reasons To Vote for Trump in 2016

It sure seems that Donald Trump is the one holding all the cards. From stopping illegal immigration and fighting terrorism, to protecting your Second Amendment rights, Donald Trump owns the polls. Americans are sick and tired of bought and paid for politicians and it is showing.

10 Trump Is Not A Career Politician Career politicians have failed the people of the United States and it’s time to seek an alternative leader. It will take a long time to fix all the harm that Obama and Bush caused, but Trump is a smart man and he can do it. Back Next