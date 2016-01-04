Top 10 Reasons To Vote for Trump in 2016

It sure seems that Donald Trump is the one holding all the cards. From stopping illegal immigration and fighting terrorism, to protecting your Second Amendment rights, Donald Trump owns the polls. Americans are sick and tired of bought and paid for politicians and it is showing.
10Trump Is Not A Career Politician
Career politicians have failed the people of the United States and it’s time to seek an alternative leader. It will take a long time to fix all the harm that Obama and Bush caused, but Trump is a smart man and he can do it.
VOTE TRUMP!
TRUMP 2016!!!
Yes For Trump!!
This woman is for Trump. I’m 58 and tired of the status quo. The old school republicans are out to get Trump but what they don’t realize is that they will not win without him! I think they fear they won’t be able to keep our hard-earned money and do the dirty tricks they are used to doing once he gets into office. I trust Trump to ‘kick the tables over’ as Gingrich put it. How about Gingrich for VP?
America is First, People back to power: Vote for Donald J Trump !!!: The Republican party-GOP with corrupt conservative elite establishment anti-USA and traitor support Super cartel PACs pro Mitt Romney & Paul Ryan speaker are doing the primary republican walk with a final between a favorite candidate constitutional Donald J Trump was born in territory USA and other unconstitutional candidate Ted Cruz was born in the territory foreign of Calgary-Alberta Canada that is ineligible for the USA presidential candidate. Enough with impostor foreign president unconstitutional Muslim Obama (protected by speaker Paul Ryan). Now:
-The territory USA, White House and Congress and CIA must FREE of Muslim and mosques Muslim sharia terrorist.
-USA territory free of illegal immigrant. Wall Mexico-Canada border with control Wall income immigrants. No refugees Trojan Muslim terrorists.
-USA territory free of liberal communist. Enforce Act. again communists.
-White House zone free the baby anchor. Enough Trojan now dictator Muslim Obama.
-Supreme Court zone free of unconstitutional supreme judge linked with cartels conservatives and liberals.
-Now US taxpayer has to do civil disobedience and resistance against unconstitutional federal government giving aid to other countries and economy into debt with sovereign bond issues have to be banned as a great betrayal of the people and homeland. Traitors gifts fraud AID helps other economy, back to the American people, school and military defense.
-US Treasury does not have to do more help to other countries adversely affecting contracting debt. harmful and fraudulent practices that the people has declared as treason to the motherland and crime against humanity. The people now has a strong voice to counter Trojans elites establishment corruptive conservative socialist and liberal communist.
Vote for republican candidate favorite with voice and image independent he is consistent, confident and confidently he is simply the best candidate and the last chance to save our America and restore The Constitution. Vote for Donald J Trump !!!
Not sure where you’d put it on the list, but it needs to be close to the top: Trump will nominate CONSERVATIVE justices to the Supreme Court. One more Progressive justice pretty much guarantees the end of our country as founded.
This is satire, nothing more
WE, THE VOTERS, MUST CHOOSE WISELY IN THIS ELECTION BECAUSE THE FUTURE OF THIS NATION DEPENDS ON THIS ELECTION AND OUR APPOINTMENTS TO THE SUPREME COURT.
–THEREFORE WE MUST BASE OUR DECISIONS SOLELY ON THE OPINIONS OF THOSE WHO DO KNOW BOTH CANDIDATES. WE MUST CONNECT W/THOSE PERSONS WHOM WE RESPECT AND TRUST THEIR OPINIONS AND HAVE AN EXCELLENT TRACK RECORD OF DECISION MAKING.
FOR ME PERSONALLY, I HAVE CHOSEN TO LOOK AT THE OPINIONS OF THE FBI AND SECRET SERVICE AGENTS WHO WORKED FOR HILLARY AND CAME TO KNOW HER PERSONALLY. FIVE AGENTS HAVE WRITTEN BOOKS AND ATTEMPTED TO EXPOSE THE TRUTH ABOUT HILLARY CLINTON AND HOW SHE TREATED THE AGENTS WHO WERE SWORN TO PROTECT HER WITH THIER LIVES.
. . . AND I HAVE CHOSEN DR. BEN CARSON WHOSE JUDGMENT, EDUCATION AND OPINIONS ARE RESPECTED ABOVE ALL OTHERS. BOTH OF THESE WELL ESTABLISHED, DEPENDABLE AND REPUTABLE “ENTITIES” HAVE CHOSEN TO SUPPORT DONALD TRUMP.
THIRD POINT: THE MEDIA IS NOT TRUTHFUL NOR RELIABLE AND IS WHOLLY A PART OF THE OVERALL POWERS THAT RUN THIS COUNTRY BEHIND THE SCENES (INCLUDING MSN) AND THEREFORE HAVE A MAJOR MEDIA AGENDA TO PROTECT, AS DO THE PARTIES AND THE PARTY ELITES. THE MEDIA, THE PARTY ELITES, BIG BANKS AND BIG GOVERNMENT, SPECIAL INTERESTS, SUPER PACS HAVE ALL SUPPORTED ONE CANDIDATE, HILLARY CLINTON.
FINALLY, I HAVE ONE PERSONAL EVENT WHICH I CAN SEE AND OBSERVE W/MY OWN EYES AND THAT IS HAITI. ONE LOOK AT HAITI TO REVIEW AND VERIFY HILLARY’S PROMISE TO ‘REBUILD BETTER THAN BEFORE” THE EARTHQUAKE.
TODAY THE MONIES (6 BILLION DOLLARS) ARE MISSING AND HAITI IS MOST CERTAINLY NOT BETTER THAN BEFORE THE EARTHQUAKE. HILLARY’S BROTHER AND BROTHER IN LAW ARE MINING FOR GOLD IN HAITI AND THE MONIES ARE SPENT.
IF THIS DOES NOT OPEN ANY EYES MAYBE THIS WILL! THIS IS WHAT TRUMP HAS BUILT OVER HIS CAREER, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND UNDER BUDGET, W/OWN MONIES AND AGAINST ALL ODDS, ALL OVER THE WORLD. http://www.trump.com/real-estate-portfolio/
USING THIS CRITERIA–I WILL VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP.
I came in this country 40 years ago and now is my first time that I vote and I chose to vote for Trump because I know he can help 🇺🇸 USA financially and the most important thing of all he will let other country respect USA again just like Reagan did 🇺🇸🎉 Love you Mr. Trump 😇 and I pray for you 🙏🏼👼🏻