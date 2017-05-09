Topless Woman Gets Into Mace Fight With Police Officer During Arrest

A woman in Columbus, Ohio is facing more charges after police say she tried to spray an officer with mace.

Police cruiser video shows Quivonna Bonner handcuffed in the back of the the car after police say she was arrested for a separate incident.

The officers say as they were working on paperwork outside the vehicle, and Bonner kept telling them she was going to mace them when they opened the door.

Then, at some point, she managed to free one of her hands and pull out a can of mace she was carrying.

When an officer saw this and stepped towards a window that was cracked open to mace Bonner, she began spraying him through the opening.

The officer moved out of the way to avoid the assault, and that’s when the officer sprayed mace through the cracked window to mace Bonner.

Police haven’t said why Bonner was initially taken into custody, or why she might have been topless. She’s now facing a charge of assault on a police officer.