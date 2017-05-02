Two Passengers Brawl On Flight From Japan To LA

The video shows the shocking moment two men were caught on camera throwing punches at each other on a plane in front of horrified passengers.

Footage posted on Twitter by a fellow flyer shows flight attendants desperately trying to break up the brawlers.

Passengers can be heard begging the men to stop as a baby screams in the background.

The man in the red shirt is escorted away by staff as the other man looks on yelling: “Get this guy off this plane.”

But moments later, the man in the red shirt returns to continue his fight with the guy in the black shirt.

The clip is believed to have been filmed on a Japanese All Nippon Airways flight.