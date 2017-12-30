U.S. Woman Stabbed 14 Times By Somali Migrant In Minneapolis And Media Stays Silent

Morgan Evenson was walking home in downtown Minneapolis on the evening of Dec. 13 when a black man got out of his car, chased her down, tackled her and repeatedly thrust a 3-4-inch blade into her flailing body.

The 26-year-old computer-store clerk frantically fought back, kicking, scratching and screaming for help.

At some point, neighbors heard her screams and came to her aid. Her attacker – described as a Somali man in his early 20s, about 5-foot-7 with a slight build and wearing grey stone-washed jeans – fled.

Evenson was left bleeding on the curb with 14 stab wounds on her arms, neck and back. Her kidney was lacerated. She was lucky to survive.

It happened while she was walking home from the Apple Store, where she worked, about eight blocks away from her apartment. That’s when the man attacked her for no apparent reason. Police, who have not made any arrests in the case, are calling it a botched robbery.

Evenson told KSTP she struggled with her attacker at the corner of 32nd Street and Fremont Avenue and she considers herself lucky to be alive.

“It was horrifying, because I could feel something that felt like it was stinging me, but it was him stabbing me,” she said. “Doctor’s told me I had 14 wounds that needed stitches, including a lacerated kidney.”

Evenson told KSTP her main concern now is getting better and helping police find whoever did this so he cannot do it again.

“I cannot imagine anyone attacking someone like that and as a woman it is especially frightening, but I knew I had to fight back and I want him to know I am OK and that he will be caught,” Evenson said.

Police have called the case unusual for the level of brutality just to get a woman’s purse, leading some to wonder if the assailant didn’t want more than just a purse.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the city’s largest newspaper, has been AWOL on the story.

The newspaper’s on-duty news editor, Maria Reeve, did not return WND’s calls Tuesday to inquire about why it went dark on such a brutal, unprovoked attack on a defenseless, unarmed woman walking home from work.

Other media, such as the Southwest Journal, have reported on the crime but left out the assailant’s full description as a Somali migrant.

