BREAKING: Victims Legs Full Of Nails After IED Terror Attack At Manchester Arena

Terrorists attacked an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. Police have confirmed at least 22 dead and 60 injured after the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert. There are also other reports of similar attacks at a train station in the area. (RELATED: Video Shows The Moment Bomb Explodes At Ariana Grande Concert)
Home World News BREAKING: Victims Legs Full Of Nails After IED Terror Attack At Manchester...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Dashcam Video Outside Manchester Arena Captures Explosion
If you watch the left side of the screen you can see the light from the explosion and hear the bang right afterwards. Terrorists attacked...