BREAKING: Victims Legs Full Of Nails After IED Terror Attack At Manchester Arena

By
Dark Horse News
-

Terrorists attacked an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. Police have confirmed at least 22 dead and 60 injured after the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert. There are also other reports of similar attacks at a train station in the area. (RELATED: Video Shows The Moment Bomb Explodes At Ariana Grande Concert)

