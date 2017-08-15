Video Shows Teachers Drag 7-Year-Old Autistic Boy Down School Hallway

A video released last week shows a Crestline, Ohio elementary teacher and a teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy down a school hallway.

Bonnie McKean said she was sad and angry after viewing a video of her son being dragged through the hallways of Crestline Elementary School.

Her 7-year-old autistic son, Corbin, was dragged from the playground at Crestline Elementary School after trying to climb up a slide.

The incident happened on May 8, 2017, but the video was made available to the public last week.

The teachers, who have been on administrative leave since the incident, will not face any criminal charges.