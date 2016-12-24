Videos Show Violent Arrest Of Suspected Armed Robber By BART Police

(Warning: Explicit Language) The video has the 911 call audio and shows BART Police bodycams, surveillance and witness videos.

The videos show a Bay Area Rapid Transit passenger fighting with BART officers during an arrest for suspected armed robbery.

The incident happened back in July when BART officers responded to a report that a passenger who was possibly armed tried to rob another passenger. Other witnesses disputed the report, saying the reporting party called police after some sort of disagreement with the passenger.

Video of the violent arrest was released Wednesday by the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. The passenger, Michael Smith, was acquitted last week of battery on an officer. He was not armed during the confrontation. Public Defender Jeff Adachi called on prosecutors to drop the remaining misdemeanor charges against Smith.

The video shows officers with guns drawn confronting Smith as he steps off a train at Embarcadero Station. Smith is seen struggling with officers who forced him down, pinning him on his stomach. BART officials said Smith bit, kicked and spit on the officers.