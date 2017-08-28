Violent Antifa Terrorists Descend On Berkeley Rally To Beat Up Trump Supporters

A large group of anarchists interrupted a left-wing protest against a canceled right-wing demonstration in Berkeley, Calif., attacking five people Sunday afternoon.

The anarchists, dressed in black and carrying shields reading “no hate,” crashed the left-wing “Rally Against Hate,” a protest against a canceled right-wing demonstration against Marxism, reports the Associated Press.

A hundred anarchists moved through the police line and were able to enter into the crowd of about 2,000 people. While there, the group assaulted some Trump supporters and other right-wing counter protesters who showed up to the rally.

The group attacked Joey Gibson, the Patriot Prayer group’s leader, with pepper spray and chased him to the police line. Gibson escaped them by running behind police officers dressed in riot gear.

Trump supporter chased out and beaten after pepper spraying people. pic.twitter.com/KCI2XbT7e7 — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017

Anarchists also kicked and punched other men at the rally, only to stop when police officers stepped in to intervene, according to an Associated Press reporter.

Antifa beat down apparent alt-righter. pic.twitter.com/WVdDJqLKmA — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017

Some of the left-wing protesters yelled at a Latin Trump supporter, saying he should be ashamed for supporting the president.

“You are an immigrant,” Karla Fonseca, a protester, shouted as the man held a sign for Trump. “You should be ashamed of yourself.” The man later explained that he wanted President Donald Trump to build the wall on the border even though he had been born in Mexico.

The protesters came out against a rally a right-wing group was supposed to hold against Marxism in America. The organizer for the right-wing group canceled it, citing concerns that counter protesters would make it difficult to hold. Some right-wing protesters still came out to demonstrate.

Police eventually arrested about ten people by the time the rally came to an end.

