Violent Armed Robbery Of New York Deli Caught On Video

By
Dark Horse News
-

Police are searching for armed robbers who pistol-whipped a deli clerk during a violent robbery at a Bronx, New York deli. Please call 800-577-TIPS, or visit www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com if you have any information about this incident.

