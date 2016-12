A day of shopping with the family quickly turned into more excitement than these people were expecting. Police said six men were involved in the shocking brawl amongst Christmas trees in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

The chaotic incident took place at a German market, as the perpetrators were wrestled to the ground by police to stop the violence. Families can be seen moving out of the way, and children can be heard crying as the police try to get the brawlers under control.