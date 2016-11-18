What Are Exorcisms?

WARNING: This video contains actual audio from an exorcism of Anneliese Michel. Michel underwent 67 exorcism sessions, one or two each week, lasting up to four hours, the exorcisms were performed over about ten months in 1975–1976. She died in her home On July 1, 1976.

Exorcism is the religious or spiritual practice of evicting demons or other spiritual entities from a person or an area they are believed to have possessed. Depending on the spiritual beliefs of the exorcist, this may be done by causing the entity to swear an oath, performing an elaborate ritual, or simply by commanding it to depart in the name of a higher power. The practice is ancient and part of the belief system of many cultures and religions.