Across 1300 square miles in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland a strange electronic silence looms heavily in the air. Cell phones don’t work, there’s only one radio station and government officials patrol the streets searching for illegal WiFi. Why?
Home Entertainment What’s In The National Quiet Zone?
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
10 Terrifyingly TRUE Halloween Tragedies
In this countdown Rob Dyke examines 10 terrifying events that occurred on Halloween...