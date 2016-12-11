When Messing With Lions It’s Important To ‘Never Show Fear’

A Zookeeper leaped out of his skin when a lion smashed through a gate, because he forgot that there was another fence protecting him.

The zookeeper is seen chatting to guests at the wildlife park as he uses a long pole to open the door of the cage so the lion can roam.

He tells visitors that the important thing with lions is “never show fear” – then jumps with fright and throws down his pole when the powerful beast quickly shoulders the gate open and springs at the man.

The hilarious footage is believed to have been recorded at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Arizona.