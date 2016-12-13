White House And Hillary Clinton Tied To PR Firm Behind Electoral College Push

The public relations firm working behind the scenes with the faithless electors is rife with ties to prominent Democrats like President Obama and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Megaphone Strategies, whose stated mission is to “use PR as a tool to diversify progressive movements,” typically works with progressive causes like Black Lives Matter. The firm is representing the handful of “faithless electors” trying to keep President-elect Donald Trump from winning the Electoral College vote.

The firm was co-founded by Van Jones, the former green jobs czar in the Obama White House who later resigned after it was revealed he signed a statement questioning whether the Bush administration had a role in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Jones now works as a CNN commentator.

Molly Haigh, Megaphone’s cofounder and president, worked for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Haigh blames the Republican party’s “racist, misogynist, xenophobic fear mongering” for Trump’s rise to power.

Megaphone communications manager Diane May worked for Bernie Sanders on his 2016 presidential campaign. Megaphone’s website advertises the fact that May worked on both Obama presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

Megaphone associate Carlos Vera “previously worked at the White House, European Parliament, House of Representatives, and Latino Victory Project,” according to the firm’s website.

Only two of Megaphone’s listed employees have not worked for Democratic politicians, although they have both worked for liberal causes.

Vien Truong, one of the firm’s four listed board members, headlined a Hillary Clinton fundraiser hosted last September by pro-Clinton environmentalist organization CleanTech Party. Truong also serves as the director of another Van Jones endeavor: Green for All, an environmentalist org that received a $200,000 cash infusion from left-wing financier George Soros through his Open Society Foundations as recently as 2010. Soros recently met with other liberal mega-donors to plot to their opposition to Trump, as first reported by Politico’s Ken Vogel.

The two board members that don’t have direct Obama or Clinton ties, Jodi Jacobsen and Catalina Velasquez, are still solid liberals.

Jacobsen, who is also the editor-in-chief of leftist publication Rewire, wrote in an article last October that “To Trump, women are sex objects. To the GOP, they are valued only insofar as they can reproduce children or serve their husbands. That is a world in which Donald Trump is very comfortable. Their vision is indeed the same.”

Velasquez served on the LGBT policy team for the Sanders campaign and previously worked for liberal organizations like People for the American Way.

Texas Republican elector Chris Suprun, who has said he will not cast his vote for Trump, claimed in an interview with The Daily Caller last week that he decided to switch his vote after watching Vice President-elect Mike Pence defend one of Trump’s tweets on TV.

In his interview with TheDC, Suprun went out of his way to deny any ties to George Soros.

“Nobody got to me,” he added later.

