Who won the 2016 vice presidential debate?

Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine faced off in the only vice presidential debate of 2016 on Tuesday night. Kaine repeatedly interrupted Pence during the debate, prompting criticism from both viewers and political analysts across America. According to analysis from FiveThirtyEight, Kaine interrupted Pence over 70 times. We want to know what you think. Vote below and let us know who you think won the 2016 vice presidential debate.

