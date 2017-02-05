The last man to walk on the Moon, Gene Cernan, has just passed away. He made his pioneering journey in 1972. Why hasn’t man returned since then? Is NASA hiding something we’re not supposed to see?
Home Unexplained Why Hasn’t NASA Returned To The Moon?
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Why Hasn’t NASA Returned To The Moon?
The last man to walk on the Moon, Gene Cernan, has just passed away. He made his pioneering journey in 1972. Why hasn't man...