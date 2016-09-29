Why They Won’t Make Jokes About Hillary Clinton

Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Walter, Peanut and Bubba J have been poking fun at Donald Trump’s campaign for President. So, why won’t they make jokes about Hillary Clinton? The guys tackle this subject head on in this Public Service Announcement.
