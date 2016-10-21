WikiLeaks: ‘Corrupt Ruling Power Factions’ Are Going To Win The Election

WikiLeaks suggested in several tweets Thursday that the 2016 election for president of the United States is rigged.

In response to criticism from blogger Dan Gillmor that WikiLeaks recent leaks have outed it as picking a side and playing partisan politics in the presidential election, WikiLeaks tweeted back, “You are not a fan of publishing true information about corrupt ruling power factions who will take power on Jan 20?”

WikiLeaks then hinted that the outcome of the election was obvious from the outset: “What election? It has been clear from the beginning who is going to win. This is, in effect, a power consolidation exercise.”

WikiLeaks’ current activities have consisted of leaking information damaging to the Democratic Party and the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In late July, WikiLeaks published countless thousands of internal emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC.)

The most recent leaks are the emails of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, a bombshell severely denting Clinton’s credibility, even if it hasn’t resulted in any kind of major shift in poll numbers.

Podesta places the blame for the hack on Russian intelligence and further claims that Russian-directed hackers breached his account, in order to influence the election in support of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I’ve been involved in politics for nearly five decades,” Podesta said last week, according to The New York Times. “This definitely is the first campaign that I’ve been involved with in which I’ve had to tangle with Russian intelligence agencies, who seem to be doing everything that they can on behalf of our opponent.”

The Democratic Party went even further, suggesting that WikiLeaks itself is simply a Russian front. Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon recently said that “Assange is colluding with Russian government to help Trump.”

However, four U.S. military and intelligence officials recently told The Daily Beast that the connection between WikiLeaks and the Kremlin isn’t as clear-cut as the Democratic Party makes it appear.

“For Russia, WikiLeaks is more like a useful idiot because they [WikiLeaks] are too cowardly and dumb to be in on the master plan,” a U.S. official told The Daily Beast.

(Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.)