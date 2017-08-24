Nostradamus was a 16th century physician, who gained everlasting fame thanks to his supposed ability to predict the future. He chronicled many of his predictions in a book called “The Prophecies,” where he outlined everything he could see of the future. He is often credited for predicting the rise of Adolf Hitler, the moon landing, and the assassination of President Kennedy. But what did he predict for 2017, and is there any chance any of it could happen?
Home Entertainment Will Nostradamus’ 2017 WW3 Prediction Come True?
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Majority Of People In France Dissatisfied With Macron
PARIS (Reuters) - Most French voters are dissatisfied with Emmanuel Macron’s performance, a poll showed on Sunday, a dramatic decline for a president who...