A group of Muslim women were caught on video harassing and fighting with people on local transportation in Italy. Cultural enrichment and integration seem to be coming along very well.
Home World News Woman Assaulted By Group Of Muslims On Bus In Italy
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
SUBSCRIBE TO DARK HORSE NEWS
POPULAR POLLS & QUIZZES
LATEST NEWS
Woman Assaulted By Group Of Muslims On Bus In Italy
A group of Muslim women were caught on video harassing and fighting with people on local transportation in Italy. Cultural enrichment and integration seem...