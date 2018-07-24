Woman Flashes The World Thanks To Google

An unknown woman who recently flashed one of her breasts in a video exposed herself to potentially three billion people at once, whether she knows it or not.

The tourist, who was on a remote road in a relatively quiet area within Pingtung County, Taiwan, posted the risqué video to Google Maps through the tech giant’s Local Guides feature, according to the New York Post. There are roughly 3.2 billion internet users around the world who could have technically accessed the content around the time of its publication — and still could if it’s elsewhere on the web.

The 18-second recording was up for some time — at least long enough for the New York Post and several local residents to take notice — until Google became aware and took it down. Google Maps does not allow “content that contains sexually explicit material.”

Nevertheless, the video was able to make its way onto Google Maps because Local Guides allows a “global community of explorers to share tips, photos, and new places” on the massive, almost limitless web mapping service.

In apparent jest, several nearby residents said they were now interested in visiting the area where she was situated at the time, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve never thought about going there but now I want to,” one commenter of the video reportedly said. “It definitely seems like a lively area.”

The fairly isolated farmland received a surge in five-star reviews when it was initially shared.

Google did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for exactly how the video made its way onto the platform without detection and how it manages to appropriately identify so much content submitted from around the world.

The U.S.-based tech company may reportedly be refining its automated, artificially intelligent mechanism.

