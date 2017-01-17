Woman Narrowly Escapes As Car Smashes Into Salon

A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window. Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it into the building. No one inside the salon was injured.
